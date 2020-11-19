Three GCU professors on top scientists’ list

LAHORE : A moment of great pride for the Government College University Lahore as its three senior faculty members made it to the list of the top two percent scientists in the world as compiled by the Stanford University, USA. GCU Mathematics Department Chairperson Prof Dr Mujahid Abbass, Professor Rafi Ch Dr Muhammad Zakaullah and Dr Abdul Sattar Nizami from Sustainable Development Study Centre made to the list that covers more than 170 scientific sub-specialties and 22 major specialties in different areas of sciences. The inclusion is based on several factors: the most important is the power of international scientific publications, the number of scientific citations and the participation in the review and editing of scientific research. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated Prof Abbass, Prof Zakaullah and Sattar Nizami saying that faculty and students’ achievements brought laurels to their institutions. He called upon all faculty members to improve the quality of their research, saying that research should have demonstrable impact in the form of societal value.