close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

PHA to expedite Miyawaki forests

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2020

LAHORE : The process of installing Miyawaki forests in the provincial capital should be expedited and no negligence will be tolerated in taking care of these forests and tree plantations.

The PHA should work with a more comprehensive strategy to strengthen the marketing department authority, said PHA DG while chairing a meeting held at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park here Wednesday.

The chief minister’s adviser on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mahmood was also present in the meeting. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the adviser on various projects.

Latest News

More From Lahore