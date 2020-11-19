PHA to expedite Miyawaki forests

LAHORE : The process of installing Miyawaki forests in the provincial capital should be expedited and no negligence will be tolerated in taking care of these forests and tree plantations.

The PHA should work with a more comprehensive strategy to strengthen the marketing department authority, said PHA DG while chairing a meeting held at PHA Headquarters Jilani Park here Wednesday.

The chief minister’s adviser on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Mahmood was also present in the meeting. PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi briefed the adviser on various projects.