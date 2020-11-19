UN team visits PSCA

LAHORE : International Family Planning Adviser to United Nations Dr Yilma Al-Azar along with a delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday.

The delegation comprising 10 members was taken to the Authority's various sections, including Operations and Monitoring Centre and PUCAR 15 Centre. The delegates were abriefed about the Media Monitoring Centre, Advanced Traffic Management System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition System.

They were briefed about the usefulness of the PSCA with regard to the security situation. The delegates reviewed the security and monitoring process with the help of PSCA cameras.

Dr Yilma Al-Azar said, “This is the first time I have visited Lahore, and such a large security wall installed by PSCA is amazing. I am very happy to see this technologically equipped department.” The delegates said implementation of the modern system of international standards for security by PSCA is commendable. The working and system of the authority are similar to that of NASA, they said.