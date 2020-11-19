SNGPL starts projects to address low gas pressure issue

LAHORE : The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has blamed the gap between demand and supply and some of the undersize network for low pressure of gas.

Talking about the problem of low gas pressure specifically in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a spokesman for SNGPL said on Wednesday that SNGPL Peshawar region is supplying gas to its consumers at appropriate pressure and delivering its services round the clock for the satisfaction of the consumers. However, in some areas, low pressure is being observed due to the gap between demand and supply being a seasonal impact. Some of the network becomes undersize with the passage of time which is also the reason for low pressure of gas.

The company has started work to address the issues through laying of 25-km pipeline of different diameter within a range from 12”dia to 4”dia at a cost of Rs250million as 16 augmentation projects in the Peshawar City, Defence Colony, Ring Road, Pajaggi Road, Safiabad, Charsadda Road and Charkhakhel, etc. Similarly, the company has launched replacement of old leaking network of 150 km in two years with a financial impact of Rs415million. Hopefully, the spokesman said the issue low gas pressure would be solved permanently in the areas like Lahori Gate, Hashtnagri, Dhakki Nalbandi Qissa Khwani, Yakatoot, Kochi Bazaar, Pepal Mandi, Whole locality of Ganj, Majeed Town Dora Road, Khyber Bazaar, Shuba Bazaar and Gulbahar after completion of all the projects.

Meanwhile, the spokesman also requested the consumers to follow the energy conservation principles in winter season.

The KP government has also requested the consumers to support the SNGPL in removing all illegal connections existing in the suburbs of Peshawar like Achar, Bahader Kalay, Urmar, BazidKhel, Badaber, KagaWala, MashoKhel, Phandu and adjacent areas, so that the gas supply at appropriate pressure could be ensured to the consumers.