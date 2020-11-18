Six more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Six more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital while the number of corona patients has reached 415 in the district.

The deceased were identified as Sarfraz Hussain and Nayyar Sultana of Multan, Dilbar Hussain of Jatoi, Zubair Usman of Shujabad, Shaheena Bibi and Muhammad Shareef of Burewala.The Nishtar Hospital officials said that total 171 corona patients were being treated at the hospital, including 84 positive, 41 suspects and 50 corona negative patients. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak had directed to form teams for different areas to implement the corona SOPs strictly. The teams would visit commercial markets and plazas to implement the corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak while addressing a meeting said that all private laboratories would provide information regarding corona tests while private hospitals would be bound to submit report about admitted corona patients. The DC had also convened a meeting of the owners of private hospitals and laboratories on Wednesday. He said all the departments should play their role in corona prevention. Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner City said that random sampling of 60 people had been conducted in the areas of smart lockdown.

WUM approves varsity statues, annual performance report: The Women University Multan Syndicate has approved university statues, annual performance report and largely appreciated the performance, delivery of work and COVID-19 combat strategy at the university.

The 25th meeting of the syndicate held in the chair of WUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi approved the university statues and sent it to the chancellor/Punjab governor for final approval, WUM spokesperson Anum Zahra said on Tuesday. The syndicate largely appreciated the initiatives taken by the university, she told.

Addressing the webinar, WUM Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that the Women University Multan made progress with each passing day. After the approval of the statues, the university would achieve another milestone, she maintained. She said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching activities at the university had been affected but their faculty had excelled and come forward and performed their best. The VC said that protection of the natural environment was our moral responsibility as this was a survival of our future generations. She said that the world was focusing on protecting the environment, improving it and minimising the effects of climate change at the moment.