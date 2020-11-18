‘Punjab provides 100pc scholarships to minority students’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the Punjab government was providing 100 percent scholarships to students of minority communities from Matric to PhD in government institutions. He expressed these views while distributing scholarship cheques among minority students at a ceremony at his office.

The chief minister said that 2 percent quota was allocated in higher education institutions along with 5 percent job quota to minority communities. On the other side, a sum of Rs50 million was allocated for educational scholarship scheme for non-Muslim students and Rs25 million were given through PEEF while the remaining amount was provided through the department concerned as stipends.

The CM stated that 50 percent of the scholarships was earmarked for central Punjab, 35 percent for southern Punjab and share of northern Punjab students was 15 percent, adding that non-Muslim students were given scholarships ranging from Rs15,000 to 50,000 from Matric to higher studies.

Usman Buzdar said 714 students, including 157 fromLahore, had been given scholarships on merit during the current financial year. This included 32 students enrolled in professional educational institutions.

He said Rs500 million were being spent on the development of localities where non-Muslims were residing and Rs60 million were provided every year for the festivals of every minority community.

"The government is committed to provide equal opportunities for development and prosperity to the minority communities", he added. Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam thanked the Punjab government for providing scholarships to students of minority communities.