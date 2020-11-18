‘PTI to rule Sindh’

OKARA: A local leader of the PTI Tuesday said the PTI would make government in Sindh and remove deprivations of the Sindhi people.

Talking to reporters, Asif Gujjar said the PTI government would replace the PPP-led govt in Sindh democratically and with performance.

He accused the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of uttering immature things. He said Gilgit-Baltistan people showed their love for the PTI and have rejected narrative of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

‘PDM GAINING POPULARITY’: PML-N local leader Seth Nisar Ahmad Tuesday said the PDM is gaining popularity in the masses gradually. Talking to reporters, he said the party has experienced several rival governments and martial laws, the PTI-led government is a novel government.

He accused the NAB officials of harassing him. He said the PDM Lahore meeting will be decisive and the whole PDM leadership would attend the meeting. He said PML-N leaders Rana Mqbool, Samiullah Khan and Khwaja Imran Nazeer are finalising the public meeting. He said banning public meetings would increase bitterness in people. He said in GB eight turncoats joined the PTI. He accused the PTI of violating polls code of ethics. He said the GB election was a replay of Election 2018.