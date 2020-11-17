Court frees PML-N ex-MNA

MULTAN: Special Judge Anti-Corruption Asif Majid Awan on Monday discharged PML-N former MNA Malik Abdul Ghafar Dogar from charges of fraud and preparing counterfeit documents.

A large number of PML-N activists gathered outside the ACE court and chanted slogans against the PTI government for victimising the opposition leaders and workers. They said the arrest was aimed at foiling the PDM Multan meeting on November 30.

Talking to The News, Dogar’s counsel Chaudhry Khalil said the ACE officials had produced his client before the ACE special judge to get his physical remand for investigating charges of forgery levelled against him in an application. He said the court dismissed the case against Dogar. However, the judge heard arguments from the counsel of ACE and the accused and finally discharged Dogar on the grounds of baseless charges.

The ACE had registered FIR No 14/2020 under Sections PCA 5(2), PPC 471, 467 and 420, stating that the Multan deputy commissioner dispatched a complaint to the Punjab ACE director general on November 14 for registration of a fraud case against the ex-legislator and the same was forwarded to the Multan ACE for registering a case. Dogar was brought to his home in a big caravan. Talking to The News, PML-N South Punjab Youth Wing President Khalid Malik said it is the victory of the right and the popular narrative of Nawaz Sharif. Dogar was arrested as punishment for his uncompromising commitment to Nawaz Sharif. He said the arrest was made ahead of the PDM meeting scheduled for November 30 in Multan. He said the government has resorted to tactics to thwart the November 30 rally.