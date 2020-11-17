Economic situation has worsened, says Ishtiaq Baig

KARACHI: The President PML-N Business Forum, Ishtiaq Baig, hosted a dinner in honor of former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, attended by office-bearers and members of business forum and leading businessmen.

In his welcome address, Ishtiaq Baig acknowledged the contribution of the PML-N for improving the law and order situation in Karachi, ending loadshedding and achieving better economic performance and high GDP growth. Pointing out the worsening situation of unsustainable debts according to the State Bank report, he said there is an alarming increase in the debt by Rs45 trillion. The former governor, Muhammad Zubair, in his speech said, the PTI government has miserably failed in their economic and foreign policies due to their poor governance and has not come up with a single project despite the huge debt taken by the PTI government in the history of Pakistan.

Those who attended the dinner included, Saleem-uz-Zaman President KATI, Omar Rehan, Anwar Qureshi, Dr. Farhan Essa, District Governor Rotary, Suleman Mehdi, Saleem Chamdia, Asad Fecto, Farukh Mazhar, Ali Haider, Asif Nisar, Rizwan Adhia, Zeeshan Salim Zaki, Ansar Javed and others.