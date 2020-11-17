2,128 corona cases countrywide in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 28,048, as 2,128 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nineteen corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Balochistan, while 206 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 29,511 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,353 in Sindh, 11,361 in Punjab, 5,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 437 in Balochistan, 304 in GB, and 944 in AJK.

Around 359,032 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 356,904 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 5,455, Balochistan 16,407, GB 4,452, ICT 24,218, KP 42,370, Punjab 110,450 and Sindh 155,680.

About 7,160 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,747 in Sindh of whom nine died in hospital on Sunday, 2,475 in Punjab of whom four died in hospital on Sunday, 1,311 in KP of whom two died in hospital on Sunday, 257 in ICT of whom two died in hospital on Sunday, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 121 in AJK of whom two died in hospital on Sunday. A total of 4,950,561 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,587 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior PPP leader Sharjeel Memon tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Earlier, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office disclosed that CM Murad got himself tested for COVID-19 on Friday after catching a mild fever.

“After the test, I went into isolation on doctor’s advice,” said the chief minister.

Murad said he was asymptomatic apart from the fever.

Speaking to Geo News, Sharjeel Memon said he had gone into self-isolation after testing positive.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz Monday prayed for an early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In a tweet, he appealed to the people to strictly follow the SOPs for their own safety and those of others.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also wished Syed Murad Ali Shah a speedy recovery. In a statement, he urged the people to take precautionary measures to tackle this pandemic challenge.