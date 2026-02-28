Benny Blanco explains why his feet were dirty during podcast debut

Benny Blanco explains his dirty feet from podcast

Benny Blanco's proving his feet aren’t always dirty.

Blanco, 37, sparkedbacklash from audiences when he put his dirty feet on display during the debut episode of his and Lil Dicky’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast.

The duo then appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the producer and songwriter took off his socks to show his clean feet.

Kimmel brought up the topic, saying, "Dave and Benny are here, and I neglected something important because there is something that turned up as people were watching your multimedia experience," he said.

"People seem to be fascinated with the idea that Benny's feet are very dirty," he said as a photo of Benny’s dirty feet was displayed on the screen.

"I noticed that too, Jimmy," said Lil Dicky, 37.

Benny defended himself, saying, "First of all, it's the facility's fault. It's not mine."

"I have great feet," he added, showing his feet. "Someone zoom in on my foot. Look at that clean foot. Are you kidding me?"

Lil Dicky agreed, saying, "It was the first day we filmed anything, so crew was coming in and out," adding that the floor "probably was a little bit" dirty.

Kimmel remarked, "So, you're saying that Dave's floors are not clean."

"You know how floors get," said Lil Dicky.