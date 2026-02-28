Brenda Song confesses fascination with conspiracy theories

Brenda Song opened up about her interest in conspiracy theories.

In a recent chat with People about her new film Operation Taco Gary’s, which centers around conspiracy theories, Brenda revealed that she loves to discuss it.

“I feel like the term conspiracy theorists or theories mean something different now than they did pre-pandemic, because I used to be like, ‘Oh, I'm totally a conspiracy theorist,’” she shared.

“You give me something crazy, we can talk about Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster or aliens. I love it because I like anything that sparks conversation.”

Though the former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star might not call herself a “conspiracy theorist," she believes life outside the planet Earth exists.

“I definitely believe that there are other beings outside of humans in our universe. I remember reading Cosmos for the first time — I love Carl Sagan — and it blew my mind. I was like, what? And watching Cosmos, it's so fascinating to me, so I'm like, the world is so vast, and we can't even measure our universe outside of our universe. How do we know? We just can't say for sure," Brenda claimed.

Brenda has even discussed aliens with fiancé Macaulay Culkin as for her the existence of “deep sea fish" is itself convincing evidence.

“Mac, my partner, laughed. He loves to quote me. I was really tired one night. I was like, ‘I don't understand how people don't believe in aliens. Just look at our deep sea fish.’ He goes, ‘Honey, do you hear how crazy you sound? You say you believe in aliens, just look at fish," she added.

Admitting that extraterrestrial life is a “crazy conspiracy," but she expressed her hope of seeing an alien "someday," adding, "if that is true.”