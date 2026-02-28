Death toll climbs to 54 as floods wreck South-eastern Brazil

The death toll from devastating floods in south-eastern Brazil has risen to 54 after days of intense rainfall triggered destruction across the region.

City authorities in Juiz de Fora confirmed that 48 people have died there alone, while 13 others remain missing.

A further six deaths and two missing people were reported in the nearby city of Ubá, about 100 kilometres away.

Heavy rain since Monday night has battered the state of Minas Gerais, sweeping away homes and flooding streets, according to DPA.

More than 3,500 residents have been left homeless as emergency teams continue rescue efforts.

Operations were briefly halted on Thursday night because of ongoing rain and fears of fresh landslides in the hilly region, which is known to be vulnerable during severe weather.

One neighbourhood in Juiz de Fora was among the worst hit. Local reports said a mother died after shielding her six-year-old son when their house collapsed.

The city’s mayor, Margarida Salomão, described the situation as critical, saying the area had experienced its rainiest February since records began.

Authorities warn more rainfall is expected at least until Friday.