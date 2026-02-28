Photo: Neve Campbell explains why she avoids watching scary movies as she returns to 'Scream 7'

Neve Campbell has reunited with Courteney Cox to star in Scream 7, the latest movie in the money-spinning film franchise.

In a new chat with Extra, the 52-year-old actress, who has enjoyed huge success playing Sidney Prescott in the Scream film franchise, admitted she does not actually enjoy watching horror movies.

Explaining her discomfort with horror films, "I struggle to watch scary movies. But actually, I saw Sinners recently."

"It was brilliant. I think horror films can be a lot of fun to watch. I just need to be with somebody."

She further admitted that she has relished the experience of working with Courtney Cox.

Neve highlighted the kind personality and work ethic of Cox , "I love that woman.”

"I mean, she's just such a talent. She's so good at what she does and such a good heart as well. So, we have fun together."

Meanwhile, according to Variety, the 52-year-old actress has made her return to Scream 7 after skipping Scream 6 securing a deal worth nearly $7 million to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming seventh instalment, which hits cinemas on 27th February 2026.