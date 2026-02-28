Lunar eclipse 2026: Time, date, sighting locations, know every detail

According to recent forecast reports from the meteorological department, a lunar eclipse will start on March 3, 2026.

It will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028–2029.

The total lunar eclipse will bring a beautiful blood moon display to the sky between March 2 and 3, 2026. The Earth creating a direct line between the Sun and Moon will produce a 58-minute phenomenon that North America will experience during the early morning hours of March 3.

The March full moon will also be known as the worm moon.

It is named as worm moon because March is the beginning of springtime, when earthworms are active again and nature is waking up after a long winter.

From some locations, this will be a full moon; for others, it will be a total lunar eclipse.

As reported, the lunar eclipse will be visible in Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America.

Moreover, it will be visible in South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Australia.

But the lunar eclipse will also be partially visible in Pakistan on March 3 around 1:44 pm according to Pakistani time.

What causes the moon to appear as a 'blood moon'?

On March 3, a total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red for billions of skywatchers around the world.

Why doesn't the moon turn completely black during a total lunar eclipse?

The answer lies in the way Earth's atmosphere bends and filters sunlight, scattering blue light while allowing red and orange wavelengths to reach the moon.

The eclipse will be at its peak at 4:24 pm and end at 7:23 pm, said the meteorological department.

The last full Moon was the Snow Moon, which rose on 1 February.

The next three upcoming full moons will be:

Pink Moon – 1st April

Flower Moon – 1st May

Blue Moon – 31st May