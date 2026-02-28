Ryan Gosling shares how daughters' 'honest' feedback keeps him grounded

Ryan Gosling's daughters are his biggest critics.

In a recent chat with Access Hollywood about his latest film Project Hail Mary, the Notebook star revealed that his daughter Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine, gave their "honest" remark on his new movie, as Ryan admitted they are the only critics he really "cares about."

“My kids have seen multiple cuts,” Ryan said of his film Project Hail Mary.

And after watching it, his daughter gave him "multiple notes," Gosling continued, "They’re basically the only critics I care about."

"They are very critical and very honest," the Barbie star remarked.

As for Gosling, having his daughters' opinion is “always better,” he "made this for them essentially.”

“As a family, I’d like a movie like this that I’d like to see. I just feel really honored that I got to make one," he added.

For those unversed, Gosling shared his daughters with longtime partner Eva Mendes.

In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, ahead of his film Barbie, Gosling revealed his daughters used to visit him on the set.

"It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this," he recalled.

"It's really been a team effort. And they were on the film and they came to set when I filmed the number.”