Savannah Guthrie mom update: Unexpected visitors spark mystery outside Nancy's home
Questions mount up about who the pair is and why they are doing a photo shoot outside Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy's house
Since Nancy, mother of Savannah Guthrie, went missing, her home near Tucson has become a centre of attention. Daily well-wishers drop flowers and encouraging notes outside her residence while a long queue of press covered the investigation.
In the midst of this, a man and a woman showed up at the location with professional camera equipment. However, the duo's outfits put them in the spotlight.
"A woman & her cameraman just arrived to Nancy Guthrie's home," Jonathan Lee Riches, who is daily reporting outside Nancy's home, shared.
The woman was donning a black crop top with same-coloured shorts with tattoos on her thigh. In a similar fashion, the man accompanying her wore a black tank top and leather pants with gloves.
But what seemed like an unexpected visit a few minutes later turned into a bizarre moment when the pair began a photo shoot.
"They are literally doing a photo shoot in front of Nancy Guthrie's home," the reporter in a separate post added.
Observing this situation, Riches approached them for seeking clarity. However, the woman declined to talk.
"I just went over to them and asked what's going on, & she said she doesn't want to talk," he penned after meeting them.
It's unclear if the pair granted permission prior to having a photo shoot, and the motives for choosing the location are also unknown.
On the other hand, Savannah, sources say, intends to return to NBC's Today show, but it's uncertain when that might happen.
Insiders tell NBC that her colleagues "will welcome her back with open arms on her timeline.”
Meanwhile, Savannah's agonizing fear over her mum Nancy's disappearance and her emotional pleas have captivated the country.
-
Neve Campbell explains why she avoids watching scary movies as she returns to 'Scream 7'
-
Benny Blanco explains why his feet were dirty during podcast debut
-
Christian Bale shares rare views on celebrity culture urging fans not to meet him in person
-
'Marshals' showrunner reveals if Kayce and Beth will cross paths in 'Yellowstone' spinoff
-
Kris Jenner's plan for Kylie Jenner to 'seal the deal' with Timothee Chalamet unveiled
-
Bling Empire's most beloved couple parts ways months after announcing engagement
-
Elon Musk slams Anthropic as ‘hater of Western civilization’ over Pentagon AI military snub
-
Wyatt Russell's surprising relationship with Kurt Russell comes to light