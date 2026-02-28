Savannah Guthrie mom update: Unexpected visitors spark mystery outside Nancy's home

Strangers outside Savannah mom Nancy's house draw attention as the investigation deepens

Since Nancy, mother of Savannah Guthrie, went missing, her home near Tucson has become a centre of attention. Daily well-wishers drop flowers and encouraging notes outside her residence while a long queue of press covered the investigation.



In the midst of this, a man and a woman showed up at the location with professional camera equipment. However, the duo's outfits put them in the spotlight.

"A woman & her cameraman just arrived to Nancy Guthrie's home," Jonathan Lee Riches, who is daily reporting outside Nancy's home, shared.

The woman was donning a black crop top with same-coloured shorts with tattoos on her thigh. In a similar fashion, the man accompanying her wore a black tank top and leather pants with gloves.



But what seemed like an unexpected visit a few minutes later turned into a bizarre moment when the pair began a photo shoot.

"They are literally doing a photo shoot in front of Nancy Guthrie's home," the reporter in a separate post added.

Observing this situation, Riches approached them for seeking clarity. However, the woman declined to talk.

"I just went over to them and asked what's going on, & she said she doesn't want to talk," he penned after meeting them.

It's unclear if the pair granted permission prior to having a photo shoot, and the motives for choosing the location are also unknown.

On the other hand, Savannah, sources say, intends to return to NBC's Today show, but it's uncertain when that might happen.

Insiders tell NBC that her colleagues "will welcome her back with open arms on her timeline.”

Meanwhile, Savannah's agonizing fear over her mum Nancy's disappearance and her emotional pleas have captivated the country.