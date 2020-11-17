Seerat Week celebrations start

LAHORE:To celebrate Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) Week, as announced by the Punjab government, with great religious reverence, the district administration Lahore started it by organising a Seerat rally at Town Hall here Monday.

The rally started from Town Hall and ended at Istanbul Chowk. It was led by Commissioner Lahore Division Zulfiqar Ghumman, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik and MCL CCO Hafiz Shaukat Ali while a large number of officers of Commissioner Office, DC office and MCL as well as citizens participated in it.

The participants were reciting Na’at and Darood-o-Salam to pay homage to the worthy and last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Talking to media, Commissioner Lahore Division and DC Lahore said weeklong programmes of speech and quiz competitions in schools while Seerat seminars would be held in all colleges. They said Mehfil-e-Sama and Seerat Conference would be held at Town Hall. They stressed on following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for success in this world and hereafter.

“Life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a guiding star for every human being as he spread the message of peace, love, compassion, harmony and balance and he lives in the heart of every Muslim.” Commissioner Lahore said.