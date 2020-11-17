close
Tue Nov 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

Minister for promoting love, peace

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2020

LAHORE:Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the conference as guest of honour. He said it was a matter of great honour that the government is going to celebrate full week in the name of Sarwar-e-Kainat Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and first time in the history of Pakistan, such ceremonies are being held at official level.

