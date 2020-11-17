Minister for promoting love, peace

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the conference as guest of honour. He said it was a matter of great honour that the government is going to celebrate full week in the name of Sarwar-e-Kainat Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and first time in the history of Pakistan, such ceremonies are being held at official level.