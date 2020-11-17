Efforts to destabilise govt to be foiled: President Arif Alvi

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed administrative and political affairs, besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor House here on Monday.

The governor felicitated the President on the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative assembly elections 2020, adding that the victory reflected party’s popularity and people’s confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

President Dr Arif Alvi said prosperity of the country was the top-most priority of the government, adding that the machinations of the detractors to destabilise the government will be foiled.

Dr Arif Alvi said there was need to unite against the anti-state elements in the country, adding that the nation was united under the banner of PTI and the allied political parties. The President also hailed Governor’s scholarship scheme for the students of Balochistan, GB and ex-FATA districts. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the masses had rejected the narrative of disruption and anarchy in the GB elections, adding that 220 million people stand beside the government’s’ stand-point.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said that it was highly important to identify needs as well as resources to achieve desired goals in any field. He said this while presiding over a meeting of Population Welfare at Governor's House here on Monday. President Alvi said Ulema should be engaged to create awareness on important health matters such as breastfeeding, nutrition, maternal nutrition and other related matters. Dr Arif Alvi said that while dealing with population growth issue all aspects should be taken into account. He said that media could play a vibrant role in spreading the message to control high growth of population, and appreciated that during Covid-19 pandemic media effectively created awareness among people regarding adoption of precautionary measures.