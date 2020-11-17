Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Tennis from today

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh will grace the opening ceremony of 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship as chief guest at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday (today). It may be noted here that the tennis championship is conducted every year in the memory of Pakistan’s former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik late son Sheheryar Malik.