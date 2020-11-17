Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

BERLIN: A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said on Monday.

The German national, named as Amin A., began working for the visitor service of the federal government press office (BPA), headed by Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, in 1999. "He used this position from at least July 2010 to support employees of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS) in obtaining information," prosecutors said in a statement.

Born in Egypt, the man is accused of using his language skills and the resources available to him at the BPA to survey and compile reports on the German media, especially about domestic and foreign policy.

He also participated in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to recruit a source for the GIS in 2014 and 2015 by providing secret service staff with a contact. In return for his efforts, Amin A. is said to have received preferential treatment from the Egyptian authorities for himself and his family, including help with his mother’s pension.

He was also invited to official receptions, such as the farewell of the then Egyptian ambassador to Germany in 2019. "There are indications that Egyptian services are trying to recruit Egyptians living in Germany for intelligence purposes through their visits to Egyptian diplomatic missions in Germany and their trips to Egypt," a report by the domestic intelligence service published in July said.