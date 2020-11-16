Fighting Covid-19

In March, Pakistan imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. The country was successful in controlling the virus to a great extent. However, ever since the government has reopened schools, markets and other public places, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased rapidly. After the lockdown restrictions were eased, the people started taking the virus lightly. They didn’t even try to follow social distancing measures. A majority of the people were often found without masks. Now that the number of cases are rising again, the government is warning the people to follow SOPs. We have to follow the government’s orders. If we continue to be careless, the government will have to impose a lockdown. The country cannot afford another lockdown. The people need to work together with the government and act wisely to fight against the virus.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad