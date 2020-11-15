close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
A
APP
November 15, 2020

Dr Yasmeen Rashid inaugurates Corona Management Centre at RIU

A
APP
November 15, 2020

Rawalpindi: Punjab Health Minister, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Saturday inaugurated 100 beds Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). Talking to newsmen here at RIU, the minister said that the Corona Center was set up in anticipation of an increase in the number of Corona virus patients to facilitate patients by providing treatment in a safe and secure environment. She said the second wave of Corona has come and in last 24 hours 7 deaths and 48 cases were reported in Rawalpindi. Lahore has the highest number of Corona cases, followed by Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad, Yasmeen said.

