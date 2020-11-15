Early diagnosis, treatment of diabetes can save millions of lives

Islamabad : One in every 2 people currently living with diabetes remains undiagnosed. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to prevent the complications of diabetes and achieve healthy outcomes.

Leading endocrinologists associated with Shifa Internationl Hospital (SIH) underlined the need for early diagnosis and treatment while disseminating information for public awareness on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which is observed on November 14 in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

Dr. Osama Ishtiaq said, overall diabetes prevalence in Pakistan is almost 19 percent and over 522 million people are currently living with diabetes globally. Ninety percent of the diabetic patients have type 2 diabetes, which is largely preventable through regular physical activity, a healthy and balanced diet, and the promotion of healthy living environments. Do. Osama said, the risk factors may include genetic, being overweight, gestational diabetes and polycystic ovary in women. He stressed the need to educate the masses about diseases and the importance of a suitable environment to live and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Tayyab Badshah said, type 1 diabetes is not preventable but can be managed with insulin injections, and if a patient with diabetes goes untreated for a long time, there can be serious effects such as organ failure, stroke, stroke, lower limb amputation, and even heart attack.

Dr. Umar Yousaf Raja Khan said, diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is no longer able to make insulin, or when the body cannot make good use of the insulin it produces. Over the long term, high glucose levels are associated with damage to the body and failure of various organs and tissues.

Dr. Tejhmal Rehman talked about diabetes in children. He said type one diabetes is common among children where the pancreas fails to make insulin necessary to maintain blood glucose and the patient needs to be injected with external insulin. Symptoms include frequent urination, weight loss, affected growth, extreme tiredness, loss of appetite. He said that a child must be tested for diabetes if parents observe any of the above symptoms.