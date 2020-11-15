Traffic diversion plan announced for PSL matches

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Javed Ali Mahar, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, on Saturday issued a traffic diversion plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020â€™s remaining matches are scheduled to be held on November 15 and 17 at the National Stadium Karachi, and the traffic police had prepared special traffic arrangements and a diversion plan.

Closed road & alternate routes

During the matches, traffic will be diverted onto the below-mentioned points. Road users are requested to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

Karsaz

All kinds of traffic coming from Sharea Faisal shall not be permitted to proceed Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road-Sharea Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium Mall to NIPA. Similarly, from Airport to Drig Road, right turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium Mall to NIPA.

New Town Chowrangi

From University Road from New Townâ€™s turning, all kinds of Traffic shall not be permitted to proceed Stadium Road. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrani, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to PP Chowrangi. Public coming to the Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital and residences will be allowed to arrive from New Town PS side. Traffic police staff will be present to assist them.

Hassan Square Flyover

Traffic coming from Liaquatbad No. 10, Gharibabad, shall not be permitted to use the Hassan Square Flyover toward the National Stadium. All vehicles will be diverted towards the Hassan Square Flyover down the ramp toward University Road, to reach their destination.

Millennium Mall

All kinds of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road shall not be permitted via Dalmia to proceed towards the National Stadium.

These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium Mall), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium Mall, NIPA to Safoora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Heavy traffic

No heavy vehicles shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Squire, and PP Chowrangi towards University Road.

To avoid any inconvenience, please follow the instructions of the traffic police as mentioned above. Park your vehicle at parking places. Do not park your vehicles on any service road or the main road.

In case of any inconvenience, people can dial traffic police helpline Rahnuma-1915, where traffic staff are available to guide and assist you. Moreover, they can follow Traffic Police Social Media Accounts: WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice for updated information.

Security plan

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division of the Sindh police, issued a foolproof security plan for the PSL matches being played in Karachi.

He said the Karachi police had prepared the comprehensive security plan in connection with the PSL matches.

The plan was devised in a meeting attended by senior officers of police, army and Rangers along with all stakeholders. Later, army and police commandos conducted a combined mock exercise to deal with any untoward incident.

About 5,000 personnel of the Karachi police, 1,538 personnel of the Security Division, including 1,038 SSU commandos, 1,800 personnel of traffic police and 500 personnel of the Special Branch, will perform security duties along with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points.

Furthermore, seven SSPs and 16 DSPS of the Security Division will also perform duties. A specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at the National Stadium to monitor law and order in the surroundings of the stadium.

Moreover, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos, including lady commandos, will remain alert at the SSU Headquarters as a quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

In the wake of security concerns, on November 15 and 17, the surrounding routes of the National Stadium will be closed during match timings for transport, and citizens have been advised to use alternate routes.