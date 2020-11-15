KU syndicate gives clean chit to ICCBS director

Karachi University approved its budget and made some key decisions to resolve pending issues at its syndicate meeting on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the university, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting, in which the harassment committee presented its report on the suicide case of HEJ student Nadia Ashraf.

In the report, the committee did not hold ICCBS Director Prof Dr Iqbal Chaudhry responsible for the suicide of Nadia Ashraf. The report said that the student had no contact with Dr Iqbal Chaudhry, so he could not be held responsible for the suicide. The report was endorsed by the syndicate.

The meeting disapproved the appointment of Assistant Professor Dr Qamar Al-Arfeen at the Center for Digital Forensics considering the fact that there was a third division in the academic record. It was decided in the meeting that the post would be re-advertised.

The syndicate approved a request for the review of teachersâ€™ appointment cases referring them to the sub-committee.

During the meeting, five elected members of the syndicate, Dr Shah Ali Al-Qader, Dr Mansoor Ahmed, Dr SM Taha, Dr Mohsin Ali and Atiq Razzaq, protested against the suspension of the PhD allowance of retired teachers and walked out of the meeting. However, Member of National Assembly and Member Syndicate Shahida Rahmani assured them about the restoration of the PhD allowance. The members of the syndicate would meet the chief minister in the coming week so that the concerns of teachers could be conveyed directly to the government.

The syndicate meeting approved a five per cent increase in the salary and immediate payment of Dean Research Grant.

The implementation report on vacating the residential houses of Karachi University from illegal occupants was also presented. It said four houses had been vacated while seven illegally occupied employees had been suspended.

The meeting was informed that the houses would be vacated from all illegal occupants.

The syndicate also approved the appointment of new heads of departments. Dr. Sohail in Pharma Chemistry, Dr Rabia Haris in Pharmaceutics, Dr Nadeemullah in Social Work, Dr Noorin Mujahid in Economics and Prof Dr Musarat in Zoology have been appointed heads of departments.

The budget for the year 2020-2021 was presented in the meeting it was approved with some recommendations after a long discussion.

Likewise, the syndicate members nominated a member of provincial assembly, Sadia Javed, as the representative of the KU Syndicate on the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for two years.

The meeting approved the appointment of Professor Dr Javed Iqbal as the Director Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics.

It also approved the decisions and actions of the varsityâ€™s vice chancellor as well as the minutes of the last Syndicate meeting held on August 22, 2020. It okayed the decisions taken during the selection board held on October 19 and 20, 2020.