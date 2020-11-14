People suffering due to price hike, unemployment, says Nawaz

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the poor people of the country were suffering due to the price-hike and unemployment. “Those installing this incompetent government must answer the questions as the country is facing tremendous crises owing to the wrong policies of the rulers,” he told a public meeting in Swat through a video link from London. The PML-N leader said that his family members and party leaders were put behind bars. He said that he always talked about staying within the limits. The former prime minister said that the people were deprived of jobs and they were facing record inflation. He asserted that fake cases were registered against him and his family members.

Referring to the Karachi incident, Nawaz said that the IG Sindh was kidnapped to register the first information report. He said that the ones who were worried about the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam should follow his principles.

“It is unfortunate that only the politicians are dubbed as looters,” he said.