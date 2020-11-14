Imarat Group brings Turkish giant to invest in real estate, construction industry

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Mr. Shafiq Akbar successfully hosted a grand event at Islamabad’s five star Hotel.

The event saw delegates from both Turkey and Spain, government officials, dignitaries, and people from the business community all sharing a major stake in the real estate and construction sector.

Among the esteemed foreign delegates was President and Chairman ADO Group and ADOPEN Mustafa SAK. The Turkish business tycoon. Others included Kamil Arslan Chairman Brick Plus and Erkan Gural Chairman NG Kutahya.

The other prestigious guests present at the occasion included Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Mustafa Yurdakul, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi, , Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Export Area Manager Tony Perez, senior officials, and other relevant heads from the business community.*****