Ryan Guzman teases romance for '911' character Eddie

Ryan Guzman teases '911' romantic arc

Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie is back on ABC’s 9-1-1, and a romantic arc is in the works.

Guzman recently spoke about the character’s love life and teased that the writers have something planned for Eddie.

Eddie and his son Christopher moved back to Los Angeles from Texas this season and the character returned to the 118.

“|I want to see that too," he said on Entertainment Tonight.

"We have something in the works, I don’t want to spoil anything," added Guzman. "But, we got something in the works. We’re sprinkling it in there."

Eddie’s romantic relationship may just sprout from a friendship. His costar Oliver Starck, who plays his bisexual best friend Buck, weighed in on fans shipping the two.

"Tim Minear, who writes the show, said in an interview a few days ago, he’s actively a fan of the ship of Buddie, and he understands it and roots for it, and doesn’t not like the idea of it, which, I get it as well," admitted Stark.

"I’ve spoken about it in interviews. I say happily that I see the moments that other people see, and you see fan edits, and there’s nice romantic music playing over the top of it or whatever it is, and you go, 'Oh yeah, those do feel like charged moments.'"

Guzman and Stark will soon delight fans with a crossover with 9-1-1: Nashville.