'The Night Manager' producer proud to guard season two secret

'The Night Manager' executive producer on guarding the season 2 secret

Stephen Garrett, executive producer of The Night Manager, was reportedly evasive with his responses before the arrival of season two in an interview with Deadline.



Now, when it's dropped, he says he can talk freely now, adding that protecting the secrets (spoilers) of season two has been a privilege, explaining, "You just want to give viewers the best possible experience in an increasingly miserable world."

The secret was that Richard Onslow Roper, played by Hugh Laurie, is alive. He was caught at the end of season one by his business associates, hinting to viewers that he met his fate.

Richard Onslow Roper

Olivia Colman, who portrays Angela Burr, an intelligence cell head, also adds to the secrecy by referring to Roper as a "body" rather than a "corpse" when season two begins.

Surprisingly later, in season two, Roper returns, bringing an "even more deliciously evil spin", says Stephan, who adds his heir, Teddy Dos Santos, portrayed by Diego Calva, is running his secret arms shipment.

Elsewhere in the interview, the executive producer draws similarities between Roper and a "certain leader of a democratic leader" he doesn't name.

But a report in Deadline claims he is referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump. “There’s a really interesting articulation by Roper of his business model,” he adds. “He talks about the philosophy underpinning regime change, why you do it, and how it works. It’s really prescient.”

The Night Manager season two is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.