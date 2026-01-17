Google files appeal to block data-sharing orders in search monopoly case

Google files appeal to block data-sharing orders in search monopoly dispute

Google has officially filed a notice to appeal a federal court ruling that declared its search business an illegal monopoly in its core market of internet search. The appeal is requested to include a request for a stay, which would pause any penalties against the Alphabet-owned company while the legal process continues to play out.

Google Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland wrote in a Friday blog post: “The 2024 ruling ignored the reality that people use Google because they want to, not because they’re forced.”

“The decision failed to account for the rapid race of innovation and intense competition we face from established players and well-funded start-ups.” she further added.

Google and the DOJ engaged in remedy proceedings to analyse the penalties that court would impose. The hearings include testimony from Apple and Mozilla, as well as input from competitors from OpenAI and other tech firms.

The company has asked District Court Amit Mehta to suspend a court order requiring Google to share its search data with rivals, an effort intended to leave the playing field in online search.

Mehta had mandated the order at the same time he rejected a request from the US government that Google sell its Chrome web browser. He also ruled that Google cannot enter into any deals like the search agreement it has with Apple “ unless the agreement terminates no more year after the date it is entered.”

Google is asking to suspend the implementation of the remedies, writing on Friday, “ These mandates would risk American privacy and discourage competitors from building their own products.”

Additionally, the search monopoly case has taken a drastic shift from courtroom to the US court of appeals, marking a new multi-year phase of litigation.