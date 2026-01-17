Sarah Ferguson believes 'royal machine' failed to protect her

"Sarah's circumstances are very different now.”

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson believes the 'royal machine' has failed to protect her and left her totally 'vulnerable' after the Epstein scandal fallout.

The royal insiders told the OK! that Sarah is planning to write a memoir saying the motivation for a new book and TV tell-alls is as much financial as it is reputational.

The source claimed, "Sarah's circumstances are very different now.”

"She is under real financial pressure and sees controlling her own narrative as the quickest way to generate income,” the close confidant said and added, “There is also a strong feeling of resentment – she believes the royal machine failed to protect her and left her totally vulnerable after the Epstein scandal fallout."

The report continued any new project would inevitably revisit the Yorks' long-running controversies, including their links to Epstein, while reframing Sarah's role.

Meanwhile, the outlet, citing a friend of Sarah, reported the life of former Duchess has changed enormously since her last memoir nearly two decades ago – she has faced cancer twice and become a grandmother.

“The book would not be an attempt to clear Andrew's name, but she could never erase him from the story because he remains a central figure in her life. Any honest memoir would inevitably include him, and accounts of where the bodies are buried in the royal family."