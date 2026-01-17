Photo: Gaten Matarazzo heaps praise for Duffer brothers

Gaten Matarazzo has taken a trip down memory lane and gushed over Stranger Things creators.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, the acting sensation reflected on working with the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, and highlighted the care and caution they exhibited while working with a younger cast.

He began by saying, "It felt like they were okay with deliberately making a meta moment there."

Matarazzo also addressed, “So much of the conversation around the show is centered around us acting in it throughout our childhood."

"And the stigma that comes along with the experience of child actors and what tends to happen in an industry like this when kids get involved, which can be not the healthiest."

Appreciating the creators' approach, he remarked, "And Matt and Ross were always so cautious and loving and caring towards us, to make sure that we did this in a very healthy and safe professional environment,” after which he signed off from the chat.

It is noteworthy that Gaten Matarazzo is set to star in an untitled Hulu college comedy, where he also served as an executive producer.