King Charles' family missing from memorial service of Princess Irene

The Greek royal family on Saturday said the first memorial service for Princess Irene took place at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saints Andrew and Demetrius in Madrid, Spain.

The memorial service was a reunion of practically all members of the Spanish royal family, with Princess Alexia of Greece and Mr Carlos Morales representing the Greek royal family who await for their relatives in Athens where the final funeral of Princess Irene will take place.

However, neither King Charles nor any other member of the British royal family was present during the service.

Other relatives and friends of the family such as the princes of Bourbon-Two-Sicilies and the princes of Bulgaria were also in attendance.

Princess Irene

According to a report, On Sunday, January 18, the Metropolitan Bishop of Spain and Portugal Mr. Vissario will accompany the body of Princess Peace by special flight to Athens, where on Monday, January 19, the funeral service will take place at the Metropolitan Church.

A statement issued by royal family earlier said that the "Burial will take place at the Tatoi Cemetery. Preceding the service, from 08.00am to 10.30am, the coffin will lie in repose, in the Chapel of Saint Eleftherios.

Princess Irene of Greece, he younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain, died at the age of 83, the Private Office of the Greek Royal Family said on Thursday.

She was the late Prince Philip's first cousin and King Charles' first cousin once removed.

However, the British royal family did not issue a statement on her death.

According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.



