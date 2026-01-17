Tom Ford's brutal behaviour with Ashton Kutcher finally exposed

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about being fired by Tom Ford from a Gucci campaign.

The 47-year-old American actor and film producer recently gave an interview to ET with his The Beauty co-stars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope.

During the interview, they were asked if they ever faced any struggles in their career because of some unrealistic idea of perfection.”

Kutcher admitted that “it doesn't matter who you are or what you look like;” we all have insecurities.

He revealed, "I started modeling when I was, like, 19, and I was hanging out with what I consider to be some of the most beautiful people in the world. And what I realized really quickly is, everybody had an insecurity.”

The star of That '70s Show went on to recall his struggling days in the field of modelling when his body was not up to scratch for Ford, one of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

Kutcher shared, “I remember, I got an exclusive campaign for Gucci when Tom Ford was running it. And I showed up, I flew to Italy for the runway show, and he puts me in, like, a pink Speedo. And I was, like, 178 lbs. – I know exactly how much I weighed – 178 lbs."

"[Ford] was like, ‘He's too fat.’ And then I got fired!" he mentioned.

Kutcher highlighted that Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent’s former creative director "had a specific thing he wanted to see,” but the brutal experience of getting fired helped him learn that other people’s opinions about him should not matter.

Notably, The Guardian actor and Ford, who collaborated from 1994 to 2004, later found the situation funny and laughed about it.

He jokingly said, “I laugh with him about it now, and he's like, ‘You were too fat.’ I was like, ‘Dude, I was 178 lbs! Like, what are you talking about?’”

“But he had a specific thing that he wanted, that he wanted to see, [which] in his eye was the right thing. It didn't mean I was less, but it just meant that I wasn't that for him for that moment," Ashton Kutcher urged.