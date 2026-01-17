Subway Surfers City: Release date, exciting new modes, and all the big changes coming in 2026

Subway Surfers City is the official 2026 sequel to the world-renowned endless runner, bringing a fresh layer of modern art, new modes, and enhanced mechanics. The developers call it an extension of the Subway Surfers universe, adding a dedicated city and more adventures to the franchise.

Fresh additions join returning characters

The original game accumulated a colorful coset of characters, some of them move to Subway City as a reimagined versions of themselves. Additionally, new characters are expected to join the game with later content seasons.

Four districts to unlock in Subway City

Players can travel across the globe to enjoy new views and local train aesthetics in the world tour. However, Subway Surfers City focuses on adventures within one dedicated city.

The Docks

Southline

Sunrise Blvd

Delorean Park

Release date & pre-registration for Subway Surfers City

Mark your calendar for Subway Surfers City, which is all set to launch on February 26 2026 for iOS and Android. Fans can already pre-register for the game on the iOS and Android stores for the exclusive rewards. Stomp reveals hidden boosts and bubblegum shields that amps bounce for epic jumps. Additionally, speed pads and many other things will be revealed soon.