Leopards seen at Margallas

Islamabad: The presence of leopards in Saidpur Village may be ‘exciting’ news for wildlife lovers but at the moment it has created panic among the residents who are feeling scared and concerned about their safety and security.

A local resident of the Saidpur Village informed that he has seen a leopard along the road in the green belt while returning from his work late at night.

Another resident has shared a photograph of two leopards and claimed that he had taken it when he was returning home in wee hours of the night.

It is pertinent to mention here that some rare wildlife species including leopards were believed to have left the Margalla hills to new destination due to increasing human interventions in their natural habitats.

But when the government imposed lockdown after spread of coronavirus disease many people spotted leopards, big cats and other wildlife species in various areas of the Margalla hills.

Many believed that stoppage of human interventions provided the wildlife species with an opportunity to return to their habitats and enjoy natural environment of the Margalla hills.

When contacted, the wildlife specialists stated that it is believed that wildlife species have returned to the Margallah hills in last few months, adding “Now we may see more ‘interactions’ between humans and wildlife animals until they again leave the area for search of new habitats.”

They maintained that it must be kept in mind that the Margalla Hills National Park belongs to the wildlife species and they have the right to spend their life in their natural habitats.

“Unfortunately, the humans have entered into the habitats of the wildlife species in last few decades. Now more than 300,000 people are living in some forty villages that have been illegally established in the Margalla Hills National Park and native wildlife species have been left with no option except to leave the area for their survival,” they said.