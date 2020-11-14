Car defaulting on 83 e-challans impounded

LAHORE:The traffic police impounded a car for defaulting on 83 e-challans. The vehicle was checked near Mozang police station during surveillance through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras. The vehicle was intercepted by traffic wardens on the instructions of the PSCA. It e-challans were checked through an App provided by the authority to the traffic police.

