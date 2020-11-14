204 sports facilities to be established in 170 UCs in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set the target of establishing as many as 204 sports facilities in 170 union councils across the province.

Director Prime Minister 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand said that these sports facilities would be established at the cost of Rs1178.97 million and around 150 would be ready by June 2021. He said the five-year Prime Minister 1000 Grounds Projects would cost Rs5500 million that would include climbing walls for kids, cricket academies, badminton hall, Synthetic Tennis Courts, Synthetic Walking Track, Basketball Courts, Volleyball Courts, Martial Arts Arena to promote sports culture. He added that last year the number of approved schemes were 96 and this year a total of 108 projects have been approved in all 35 districts including merged districts at tehsil and union council level while so far 35 Open Air Gym has been installed all across the province. He said the Open-Air-Gym Machines were under warranty for five years as far as maintenance of these installed machines was concerned. The official said that the 1,000 sports facilities project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed by 2024 at a cost of Rs5.5 billion. Around 150 different sports facilities will be completed by the end of June next year, he added.

He said that under the project, 12 sports facilities would be established in Abbottabad, 16 in Bannu, 07 in Buner, 06 in Charsadda, 09 in Lower Chitral, 12 in Upper Chitral, 13 in Dera Ismail Khan, 12 in Lower Dir, 07 Haripur, 11 in Khyber district , 05 in Kohat, 12 in Lakki Marwat, 05 in Malakand, 02 in Mansehra, 16 in Mardan, 04 in Mohmand district, 10 in Nowshera, 01 in South Waziristan, 09 in Swabi, 15 in Swat, 08 in Tank and 22 in Peshawar. He said steps had been taken to complete the projects by June 2021 in Charsadda, Lower Chitral, Upper Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Haripur, Khyber, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Mardan, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, South Waziristan, Swabi, Swat, and Tank.