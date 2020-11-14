NBP lead National Hockey points table

RAWALPINDI: National Bank lead the 66th National Hockey Championship points table on the basis of a better goal difference at the conclusion of six rounds.

NBP and Wapda both have 18 points each after claiming six victories apiece. However, the Bankers have a goal difference of +24 while Wapda’s is +21.

Friday was a rest day in the 10-team tournament. All sides will be in action on Saturday (today).