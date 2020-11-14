Katie ready to make more boxing history against Miriam

LONDON: Eight years after her famous Olympic win over Natasha Jonas that sparked a women’s boxing revolution in the UK and Ireland, Katie Taylor is preparing to make more history in the sport on Saturday night.

Taylor puts her undisputed world lightweight titles on the line against Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez as the headline act on a show headlined by three women’s world title fights, something considered unimaginable prior to London 2012.

Taylor’s triumph over Jonas set new decibel records at London’s ExCel and it is a mark of how far women’s boxing has progressed that talk of a professional rematch between the pair raises the very real prospect of a post-Covid stadium-filler.

Taylor said: “I think it would make a fantastic fight. She showed in her last fight that she’s still capable of producing great performances, she is at that level and it is a fight that people would be very, very interested in.

“If it’s a fight that people want to see then I’m very happy to take that fight, and I’m sure she would be too. That is a mega, mega fight really, so I would be very interested in that.”

For the time being Taylor is not looking beyond the unbeaten Gutierrez on a show that also features Harper’s defence of her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz, and Rachel Ball against Jorgelina Guanini for the vacant WBA bantamweight title.