IHC seeks comments from NCOC over indoor wedding ban

ISLAMABAD: In a petition challenging ban on indoor marriage functions in the wake of COVID-19, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from National Command Operation Center (NCOC). Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition. During hearing, Justice Athar Minallah asked as to why the authority had dual standard regarding marquees. The bench observed that on one side the government had imposed ban on gatherings but on the other hand it was organizing political processions. The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded that NCOC imposed ban on indoor marriage events from November 20 without hearing the owners of marriage halls. He said political processions of opposition and government parties were continue in various cities. “The concerned authority should make the policy but it shouldn't render jobless ten thousand people associated with marriage hall business.” The lawyer said that they would welcome if a marquee is closed over Coronavirus SOPs violation. The court seeking comments from the respondents adjourned hearing till November 18.