Fri Nov 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

Bilawal takes notice of Kashmore rape incident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has taken notice of a brutal incident in which a woman and her 4-year-old girl were gang-raped in Kashmore.

In a statement, Bilawal said the incident had shocked him personally and beasts involved in this gruesome crime had humiliated the humanity. He said the tormented mother and the girl would get justice at any cost and asked Sindh government that the culprits must meet the exemplary punishment under the law. He also asked Sindh government to ensure adequate medical treatment to both the victims.

