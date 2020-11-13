King Salman Relief Centre launches food bags project for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre known as Ksrelief has launched 7000 food bags project for rural areas of Sindh that will benefit about 50,000 people in seven districts of the province.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki was also present as guest of honour at the soft launching ceremony material of the daily needs. According to the Saudi mission in Islamabad, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) has provided humanitarian and development aid to more than 54 countries across four continents.

“With international, regional and local partners in place in recipient countries to implement our various programmes and initiatives, we have delivered assistance to millions of beneficiaries worldwide,” the embassy said. The Saudi mission reminded that the Ksrelief launched food bag project worth $300,000 (Rs49,500,000) to be distributed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Sindh. The food bags will be distributed by Hayat Foundation teams under the supervision of Ksrelief reaching the needy people in accordance to the teachings of Islam through door-to-door distribution that will also avoid congestion in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiaries will be selected with the help of administration that will identify the needy. The embassy has announced that 1000 food bags will be distributed in Shangar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sajawal, Dadu and Tharparkar districts. Each bag contains 20kg flour, 5 kg rice, 5 litres cooking oil, 5kg sugar, 5kg Daal Channa and black tea 950 gm.