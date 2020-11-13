4,392 vehicles ticketed, LHC informed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court was told on Thursday that 4,392 vehicles had been ticketed, 703 impounded, 109 industries, including kilns and 30 sub-standard fuel stations sealed during the last 10 days in the provincial metropolis.

This was stated in a report filed by a court-formed environmental commission’s member Syed Kamal Haider. The report said that during the past 10 days operations had been conducted on Circular Road, Data Darbar Road and Ravi Road against the smoke-emitting vehicles. It stated that 123 out of 788 housing societies had been issued notices to pay aquifer charges/water charges for extracting water from underground under Punjab Water Act 2019. It said that the notices would also be issued to the remaining societies.

Representing some petitioners, Advocate Sheraz Zaka submitted that the anti-smog steps should also be initiated in other cities of the province where industries were emitting greenhouse gas emissions.

Justice Shahid Karim observed that the court was making maximum effort so the public functionaries perform their statutory obligations as every life matters regardless of its status. The judge directed the deputy commissioner of Gujranwala Division to submit a report and initiate anti-smog measures. The provincial government was also directed to submit a progress report on 25 November.

judicial remand: An accountability court Thursday sent one Khawaja Waseem, former Inspector of Excise & Taxation Department, to jail on 14-day judicial remand, an accused of assets beyond means. The NAB had arrested Khawaja Waseem and had seized Rs330 million from his possession. As per the investigation proceedings conducted against Khawaja Waseem, the accused being a public office holder amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigations unearthed that the accused hold valuable properties and bank accounts worth Rs227 million as assets in his own name and Rs191 million cash and prize bonds in his spouse’s name. The accused availed Amnesty Scheme, 2018 to whiten his ill-gotten money whereas, being the public office holder the same was not entitled to the Amnesty Scheme 2018. The accused received foreign remittances of Rs221 million in his bank accounts from 2013-2017 which still remains unjustified on his part.

PhDs awarded: Punjab University (PU) has awarded four PhDs to four of its students. Marium Khan, daughter of Abdul Qayyum, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synthesis of Fused Bicyclic Heterocycles’, Deeba Shahwar, daughter of Saghir Ahmad Khan, in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Representation of Religious Discourses in Pakistani TV Dramas (2002-2016)’, Anam Noshaba, daughter of Muhammad Azam, in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship Between Quality Education, Organizational Culture and Teachers’ Performance at College Level in Punjab” and Muhammad Akbar Ali, son of Haider Ali, in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Diplomatic System of Ottoman Caliphate and Modern Situation.’