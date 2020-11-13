Aleem Khan appeals to citizens to follow corona SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has appealed to the citizens to take precautionary measures against corona and follow the SOPs to protect themselves from the second wave of the pandemic.

In his exclusive talk, Abdul Aleem Khan said that with a responsible attitude like in the past, corona can be avoided this time as well because we have to live with this challenge. He said that the participation of the business community is essential for effective control of corona. He said that normal activities would be restored as soon as situation get normalised. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision had helped in overcoming corona and Pakistan had adopted a much better strategy than many developed countries which had been recognised globally also. Aleem Khan said that all the steps taken by the government were for the protection of the citizens and it was necessary that every person should play his responsible role and cooperate fully in this regard. Senior Minister expressed hope saying that Insha Allah this time too the country would be able to tackle this challenge and get rid of this wave of corona as soon as possible.