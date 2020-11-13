Firdous Shamim Naqvi granted protective bail in land allotment case

The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker and Sindh Assembly opposition leader in a National Accountability Bureauâ€™s inquiry pertained to a land allotment case.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi approached the court for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail after receiving call-up notice from NAB for an inquiry initiated by the bureau with regard to the allotment of land to a private company.

The petitionerâ€™s counsel submitted that NAB had issued call-up notice to his client. He said the inquiry was about the allotment of land allotted to the Habib Group. He said the company was allotted a piece of land in 2006 on a 30-year lease whereas Naqvi was working as the director in the company. He expressed apprehension of the arrest of the petitioner at the hands of NAB and sought protection so he could furnish a reply to call-up notice.

The court, while granting protective bail to the petitioner till November 27, issued notices to the NAB special prosecutor and others and called their comments.