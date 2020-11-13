Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader elected KUTS president

Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader from the Teachersâ€™ Alliance for Good Governance has become president of the Karachi University of Teachers Society (KUTS) by securing 325 votes, while Professor Dr Solaha Rahman of the Karachi University Teachers Forum received 283 votes for the same position.

According to the results of the Karachi University Teachersâ€™ Society Annual Elections 2020-21, held on Thursday, Professor Dr Muhammad Harris of the KUTF has been elected vice president. He bagged 317 votes, whereas his opponent, Dr Muhammad Zubair of TAGG, managed to get 296 votes.

Dr Mohsin Ali of TAGG received 350 votes and elected secretary, while Dr Muhammad Moiz Khan from the KUTF polled 262 ballots. Dr Atteeq Razzak from TAGG bagged 324 votes and was elected treasure, while Dr SM Khalid Jamal of the KUTF received 277 votes. Dr Asad Khan Tanoli of TAGG bagged 319, and Dr Muhammad Ali, also from TAGG, received 399 votes and became joint secretary of KUTS, whereas Dr Sana Khan of the KUTF got 212 votes and the KUTFâ€™s another candidate, Dr Uzma Ashiq, received 248 votes.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the former KUTS president Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik congratulated the newly elected president and the office-bearers.