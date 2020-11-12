Maryam Nawaz dons like Halima Sultan in Gilgit rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz seemed to be channeling popular character Halime Sultan of the Turkish drama series ‘Dirili : Ertu rul’ at a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.
The politician was dressed head-to-toe in a subdued shade of blue – Turkish blue -- with a statement head piece that looked similar to the one donned by Turkish actor Esra Bilgic in ‘Dirili : Ertu rul’.
Maryam is currently electioneering in the northern region ahead of the Sunday polls of the legislative assembly. She has been addressing public gatherings in various areas and led a public rally from Shigar to Skardu as well.
Maryam has been adopting traditional attire on the campaign trails. She recently paired a monochrome burgundy shalwar kameez with a traditional Chitrali pakol hat at a public gathering in Skardu.