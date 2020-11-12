Maryam Nawaz dons like Halima Sultan in Gilgit rally

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz seemed to be channeling popular character Halime Sultan of the Turkish drama series ‘Dirili : Ertu rul’ at a public gathering in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday.

The politician was dressed head-to-toe in a subdued shade of blue – Turkish blue -- with a statement head piece that looked similar to the one donned by Turkish actor Esra Bilgic in ‘Dirili : Ertu rul’.

Maryam is currently electioneering in the northern region ahead of the Sunday polls of the legislative assembly. She has been addressing public gatherings in various areas and led a public rally from Shigar to Skardu as well.

Maryam has been adopting traditional attire on the campaign trails. She recently paired a monochrome burgundy shalwar kameez with a traditional Chitrali pakol hat at a public gathering in Skardu.